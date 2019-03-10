Evelyn Bartoschek Dean

Resident of San Jose

Evelyn Bartoschek Dean was born April 12, 1936 in Pocatello, Idaho, and died February 24, 2019 in San Jose, California. As the oldest child, with three sisters and one brother, she helped her cherished Dad raise her siblings, becoming the mother of the family at age 13, when their alcoholic mother deserted them. While in high school, she also assisted her father in his cycle and key shop, the family business.

Evie's memorable smile was honest and engaging, and her charm, grace and non-judgmental ways endeared anyone in her presence. She had a real talent for listening, encouraging people, and an amazing memory for details.

She met Douglas Dean on a blind date when they were teenagers, and married two years later. She and Doug would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in October. The young couple moved to San Jose in 1960, when Doug began his career with IBM. They had two children whom they adored. Sadly, both Charley and Laura predeceased their parents, Charley in his 40s and Laura just 19. During their childhood, Evie was a busy involved Mom to them and their friends, volunteering on many levels as they participated in music, dance, sports and scouting.

In addition to her own children, she and Doug took in her brother, Ted, who was developmentally challenged, and raised him, guiding him into a productive adulthood, seeing him though numerous health issues, and fostering him in his working life.

Evie had numerous talents and capabilities, of which she was characteristically modest. She was a gourmet cook, and loved serving fabulous meals to friends and family, enjoying seeing them appreciate her efforts. She was also an accomplished seamstress, costumer and musician...a violinist. Active for a number of years backstage as costume designer in local theater, she developed many lasting friendships. At one time, Evie even ran her own business on the back porch of the family home, hiring other housewives to prepare and assemble semiconductor parts for x-ray machines. For many years, she was an active member of the now defunct St Edwards Episcopal Church, serving on the Vestry, and volunteering in various positions. Her volunteerism continued, along with Doug, as they worked as coordinators and monthly participants in the IBM Retirement Club Adopt-a-Highway program for 13 years. Evie wrote a monthly, mostly humorous, column for the club newsletter, covering the trials and tribulations of volunteers.

Evie is survived by her loving husband, Doug, her sister, Merna Loveland, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, special friends, and a large extended family, who, while missing her immensely, rejoice in the fact that Evie is now reunited with her children...a belief she held dear.

A Celebration of Life for Evelyn Dean will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 at St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Saratoga. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to .





