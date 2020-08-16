Evelyn Caramella
July 30, 2020
San Jose
Evelyn passed surrounded by her loving family at 93 years old. Born in San Jose to Joseph and Rigoletta Gai (both deceased) she outlived her beloved twin sister Evonne (Ernest) Rossi and brother Al (Dorothy) Gai. Despite the sudden heart-breaking loss of her husband Henry (Hank) Caramella in 1967 she persevered and provided her daughter Susan (Robert) Hager and son Robert Caramella a warm loving home. She was a devoted grandmother to Hank (Terra) Hager and great-granddaughter Kylie. Missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins including Chris (Craig) Carlson, Caren (Stu) Warshaw, Janet (Mike) Snodgrass and Rick (Phyllis) Rossi. She leaves behind her cat Polly and therapy dog Zeus.
As a toddler Evelyn's family moved to Bonny Doon where she went to San Vicente Country School. Evelyn fondly recounted stories of her time in the mountains. The family moved to Willow Glen when she was 13. Evelyn was Valedictorian at Willow Glen Jr High, went to Campbell High before graduating from Lincoln and attended San Jose State. After marrying in 1949 she worked at Borchers Bros. Construction until the birth of her children. After being widowed Evelyn re-entered the workforce and returned to work at Borchers as Assist. Office Mgr. and Head Bookkeeper until they closed in 1994. She cared for her mother until she died in 2003.
Busy over the years Evelyn served as PTA President receiving Life honors, was member of El Camino NAWIC (National Assoc. of Women in Construction), social planner of Boob's (Borchers out of Business) and active in Elks Lodge #522 earning 2011 Elk of the Year. She adored her Wednesday meetings with The Yarn Spinner's and crocheted blankets for O'Connor Hospital babies, Veterans and friends. She loved the color blue, polka dots, dancing, playing in beach waves, swimming, arranging flowers and all animals, except spiders. Evelyn was our Angel on Earth (a term she resisted) and still counted many close friends.
Thanks to Michelle, her main caregiver, Little Rose, Violet and Seasons Hospice. Donations can be made to the American Heart Assoc.
Services are private. View the online memorial for Evelyn Caramella