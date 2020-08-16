1/1
Evelyn Caramella
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Caramella
July 30, 2020
San Jose
Evelyn passed surrounded by her loving family at 93 years old. Born in San Jose to Joseph and Rigoletta Gai (both deceased) she outlived her beloved twin sister Evonne (Ernest) Rossi and brother Al (Dorothy) Gai. Despite the sudden heart-breaking loss of her husband Henry (Hank) Caramella in 1967 she persevered and provided her daughter Susan (Robert) Hager and son Robert Caramella a warm loving home. She was a devoted grandmother to Hank (Terra) Hager and great-granddaughter Kylie. Missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins including Chris (Craig) Carlson, Caren (Stu) Warshaw, Janet (Mike) Snodgrass and Rick (Phyllis) Rossi. She leaves behind her cat Polly and therapy dog Zeus.
As a toddler Evelyn's family moved to Bonny Doon where she went to San Vicente Country School. Evelyn fondly recounted stories of her time in the mountains. The family moved to Willow Glen when she was 13. Evelyn was Valedictorian at Willow Glen Jr High, went to Campbell High before graduating from Lincoln and attended San Jose State. After marrying in 1949 she worked at Borchers Bros. Construction until the birth of her children. After being widowed Evelyn re-entered the workforce and returned to work at Borchers as Assist. Office Mgr. and Head Bookkeeper until they closed in 1994. She cared for her mother until she died in 2003.
Busy over the years Evelyn served as PTA President receiving Life honors, was member of El Camino NAWIC (National Assoc. of Women in Construction), social planner of Boob's (Borchers out of Business) and active in Elks Lodge #522 earning 2011 Elk of the Year. She adored her Wednesday meetings with The Yarn Spinner's and crocheted blankets for O'Connor Hospital babies, Veterans and friends. She loved the color blue, polka dots, dancing, playing in beach waves, swimming, arranging flowers and all animals, except spiders. Evelyn was our Angel on Earth (a term she resisted) and still counted many close friends.
Thanks to Michelle, her main caregiver, Little Rose, Violet and Seasons Hospice. Donations can be made to the American Heart Assoc. Please share your stories at Oak Hill's website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/ Services are private.


View the online memorial for Evelyn Caramella

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082972447
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved