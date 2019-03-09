Evelyn Glenna Radunich

Santa Rosa

Evelyn Glenna Radunich died on March 5, 2019, at the age of 99. Evelyn was born on December 10, 1919 in Santa Barbara, CA. She served as a member of the Navy WAVES during WWII, after proudly joining to "help win the war!" During her service, Evelyn met her husband of 57 years, the late William J. Radunich, who was also serving in the Navy. Following the end of the war, the two were married in Montecito, CA, on November 24, 1945. The couple moved to San Jose where they ranched for many years before opening a neighborhood restaurant. In addition to her work, her husband, and her three children, Evelyn's life was devoted to her faith and to the service of others. She spent years volunteering at O'Connor Hospital, helped to establish the Senior Center at Stone Presbyterian Church, and actively served the San Jose Auxiliary Thrift Box benefiting Stanford's Lucile Packard Children's Hospital. In memory of her beloved daughter, Roxanne, Evelyn hosted an annual Christmas tea, to benefit less fortunate children. Over the years, Bill and Evelyn experienced many adventures all over the world, each of which was detailed in one of Evelyn's famous travel letters, which she shared widely. Following her husband's death in 2003, Evelyn began her Sonoma County adventure with a move to Varenna, where she made many lasting friendships and enjoyed another decade of happy times. Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Bill, and their daughter Roxanne. Evelyn leaves behind son Gary Radunich and wife Alicia, daughter Merrilee Dadaos and husband Jim, grandchildren Kelley Keenan and husband Tom, Doug Radunich, Meg Radunich, Cassidy Dadaos and husband Nick Barron, Pamela Dadaos, Jolie, Isabella, and Spencer Radunich, great grandchildren Grant and Georgia Ashley, along with dear friends Anka DeRuysscher and Donna Radunich. Evelyn lived every moment with gratitude for the incredible community of friends and family from which she drew so much energy and joy. Memorial services will take place Sunday, March 10 at 1:00 PM at Church of the Roses, 2500 Patio Ct., Santa Rosa, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to Rett Syndrome at 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246 or www.rettsyndrome.org.

Daniels Chapel of the Roses

Santa Rosa, California

