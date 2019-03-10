Evelyn Handly Pozniak

July 19, 1919 - March 1, 2019

Saratoga CA and Windsor VT

Evelyn Pozniak's soul took flight early Friday morning March 1, 2019. She was almost 100 years old. Born to Robert and Bertha Handly in Claremont NH, she was the eldest child in the family of five children (those being Evelyn, Robert Handly-d, Olive Fontaine-d, Rodney-Handly-d and Jacquelin Trifilo).

She met the love of her life in elementary school: Victor Poitre Pozniak. They became lifelong friends and attended the University of New Hampshire at Durham together. The sweethearts married August 31, 1940. They wanted (and got) a large family. Here are the names of their 8 children: Sr.Karen Pozniak SNDdeN, Katharine Pozniak-d, Peter Pozniak (wife Patricia), Melissa Anastole (husband Dennis), Rose Ann Morrison (husband Bradley), Joseph Pozniak (wife Cindy), Paul Pozniak (wife Karen-d), and Kristen Aghdaei (husband Amir).

While Victor was the avid engineer, Evelyn was the nurturer. Their unique strengths made them the perfect match for a long and happy marriage that lasted 51 years. She was a consummate baker and terrific candy maker. But mostly, she was one of the most maternal people you could ever meet. She mothered some of us, nannied some of us, and befriended many more. She was rich in faith and love.

During World War II, the young wife and mother, volunteered at the State Mental Hospital in Danvers, MA. In 1950, Evelyn, moved her (yet) small family to California to reconnect with her parents and siblings (the war efforts had separated them). Evelyn and Victor built their home in Saratoga (near Westgate) and that's where their family grew.

After all her children were born, Evelyn finished her college education in the field of Child Psychology and Development in San Jose. She was intrigued by the Montessori Methods and featured their principals in the Daycare facility she ran out of her home from 1962-1972. After which she completed her career as a professional nanny.

For Evelyn the retirement dream was a log cabin in the woods of Vermont with her sweetheart Victor. So in 1982 the couple returned to Vermont and she got to live that dream for 10 years before Victor passed away in 1991.

One day she said: "At my age, you either get busy living or you get busy dying". So she got busy living (there were more children to raise afterall). She got her first passport when she was in her eighties and chose to live abroad (in Singapore and Germany) before again returning to her beloved Vermont and family for her final years.

Evelyn's legacy is no doubt the children she helped find their way in this world, especially her grandchildren Jenni Pozniak Wilson, John Pozniak, Andy Tomasello, Matthew Tomasello-d, Kimberly Pozniak-Grubbs, Justin Pozniak, Ben Pozniak, Melissa Morrison, Spencer Morrison, Zac Aghdaei and Alex Aghdaei as well as her great grand children: Casey and Holly Wilson, Aiden, Anthony, Alyjah and Anniston Grubbs, Taylor, Gaige, and Harper Pozniak .

Evelyn will be interned with her husband and daughter in Vermont.





View the online memorial for Evelyn Handly Pozniak Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary