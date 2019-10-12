|
|
Evelyn Janet Lopes
October 7, 1929 ~ September 29, 2019
Resident of Monte Sereno, California
Evelyn Janet Lopes of Monte Sereno, CA passed away peacefully in her sleep at 12:10 AM September 29, 2019. Janet was born in Weed, California on October 7, 1929 to Ernest and Evelyn Lily. She moved to Yreka, CA where she spent her childhood up through high school. Following graduation, she moved on to attend San Jose State College where she met her husband of 68 years, Thomas Atherton Lopes who was married on
June 17,1950. Janet and Tom built their dream home in Monte Sereno where they raised three children.
Janet was an avid tennis player since childhood. She played weekly at the San Jose Swim & Racquet Club with many of her wonderful friends who she cherished deeply.
If not playing tennis, you'd see her on the golf course at La Rinconada. Highly competitive with a major in physical education, Janet celebrated two (2) hole in ones at La Rinconada and one at Incline Village. Janet also loved traveling, having been all over the world seeing and enjoying many cultures with the love of her life, Tom. They traveled on the Orient Express, visited Thailand and Hong Kong as well as Europe and Eqypt.
Another of her passions was music. She loved playing the piano & singing with her friends & family at parties, crooning songs from the many Broadway musicals of her day.
Janet is survived by her three children Shelly Botner (Donn), Steve Lopes (Alice) and Jeffrey Lopes (Xiaofang) and six grandchildren, Eric Botner, Jeremiah Botner, Adrienne Lopes, Natalie Lopes, Jason Lopes, and Spencer Lopes, She also has a surviving sister, Margaret Finta, who resides in Spokane , Washington.
A Celebration of Life will be held for close friends and family. Any questions, call Shelly Botner at (510) 755-4714.
View the online memorial for Evelyn Janet Lopes
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 12, 2019