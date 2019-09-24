Mercury News Obituaries
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
View Map
Evelyn Marjorie Ferro


1926 - 2019
Evelyn Marjorie Ferro Obituary
Evelyn Marjorie Ferro
Nov. 5, 1926 – Sept. 13, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Evelyn M. Ferro 92 of San Jose CA passed away Sept. 13, 2019 due to natural causes. Loving Mother to David, Frank, and daughter in law Susan Ferro. Loving grandmother to Frank A, Theresa, and Paul Evan Ferro. Great grandmother to Madison, Nathan, George, Nicholas, and Eli Ferro. Funeral services will be held on Sept. 26, 2019 at 9:00 for visitation, service at 11am at the Chapel of Roses at located at 300 Curtner Ave. Burial will follow the funeral at 12:00pm. Funeral Arrangements handled by Oak Hill Funeral home.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 24, 2019
