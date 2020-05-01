Evelyn Modine
Evelyn Modine
August 2, 1935 - March 18, 2020
Placerville
Evelyn was born in San Francisco, California and passed away peacefully in Placerville, California with her son and daughter by her side. A long-time resident of Cupertino, California, Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Alf Modine and her brother Robert Ewen of Concord, California. She is survived by her loving children Jeff Scammon of Roseville, California and Karen Strong and husband Brad Strong of Diamond Springs, California, her much loved niece and nephews, and Alf's niece and nephew, and their families, her sister-in-law, cousins, and many dear friends. Evelyn will be missed deeply and loved forever. She was a shining example of how to live an honorable and loving life. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society Silicon Valley, for which she was a long-time supporter.


View the online memorial for Evelyn Modine

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 1, 2020.
