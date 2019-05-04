Evelyn Triandos

Dec. 12, 1928 - Mar. 30, 2019

San Jose

Evelyn passed away with her loving family by her side on March 30th at the age of 90 from complications of dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Evelyn was born in San Francisco, CA to Blanche and Walter Moore. She graduated from Mission High School where she

met and married her high school sweetheart Gus. They were married 61 years until his passing in 2013. She was preceded in death by her sister's Colleen Anderson and Joyce Moore.

Evelyn's grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life and always made her smile. Before her illnesses, she enjoyed reading, her weekly trip to the movies with her sisters and nieces, lunch with her two daughters, and a glass of Chardonnay!

Evelyn will be dearly missed by her children Gary, Lori (Sandy) Luna, Tracey (Trent) Hook, grandchildren Leslie, Travis (Lauren), Chad Luna, Jaymie, Trevor, Colby Hook, great grandchildren Laylani, Elias, Luna, Travis, Jameson, her sister Joan Wallace, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Evelyn's Life on May 11th @ 3:00pm. Contact Lori or Tracey for further details.





