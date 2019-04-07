Services Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Mitchell Park Community Center 3700 Middlefield Road Palo Alto , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Everardo Perez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Everardo "Lalo" Perez

1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Everardo "Lalo" Perez

June 26, 1963 - March 27, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Our dear Lalo passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a valiant battle with cancer. Lalo is now reunited with his father Everardo Serrano Perez, his grandfather Isabel Ponce and his dear nephews Oscar and David. Lalo is survived by his wife Erin, daughter Megan, Mother Marcelina Perez, grandmother, Maria Ponce, mother-in-law, Nancy Callaghan and her husband Michael. He is also survived by his six brothers: Fernando, Oscar, Cesar, Mario, Rene and Jesse Perez; His two sisters Irma Mora and Noemi Lazetera; two sister-in-law's Joyce and Ruth Perez, and two brother-in-law's Fermin Mora and Ernie Lazetera.

He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Derreck, Jessica, Paige, Veronica, Peter, Nina, Joseph, Cynthia, Fermin Jr., Melissa, Rene Jr., Paul, Jasmine, Jesse Jr., Ezekiel, Joshua, Norah, Makayla, Isabella, Ernie (EJ), Maryjane, Christina and Jacob. Additionally, he is survived by 15 great nieces and nephews, 20 aunts and uncles, over 100 cousins, and many friends and co-workers.

Lalo enjoyed life and loved his family more than anything. He was a loving father to his beautiful daughter Megan. He cherished Meggie and his wife Erin beyond measure. You were the love of Erin's life and will always be her "Lovie."

Lalo also known as "Lalito" by family was a strong, private, soft spoken, hardworking, giving man. He was born in Mexico in 1963 to his loving parents, Marcelina and Everardo Perez and immigrated to the U.S. in 1973 when he was 10 years old. He was the eldest of 9 children and was the strength and glue of his large family. He was the Patriarch of the Perez family after the passing of his father in 2001. Once the family immigrated to the United States Lalo focused on furthering his education and worked diligently towards having a successful career in finance. Lalo began his career working for the City of Palo Alto in 1985 when he was 22-years old with the Revenue and Collections Department. While working full-time, he obtained his Bachelor Degree in Business and his Master's Degree in Finance and worked his way up through the ranks in the City. In 2008, He was promoted to the Director of the Administrative Services Department and became Chief Financial Officer for the City of Palo Alto. In 2018, after, 33 years of hard work, dedication and service to the City of Palo Alto, Lalo decided to retire as he wished to spend more quality time with his 16-year-old daughter Meggie.

Lalo lived life to the fullest and enjoyed time with family and friends whenever possible. He loved to travel with family and friends. He enjoyed annual trips to his favorite Hawaiian Island of Maui with his wife Erin and his daughter Meggie. He often enjoyed these annual trips with his mother, grandmother, and his brothers and sisters. In 2016, he had the time of his life on a family European vacation which included a Mediterranean cruise and spending quality time with family in Italy and Spain. Lalo was also a lover of sports. He loved his San Francisco Giants and his San Francisco 49ers. Although, he said he was forced to attend many Raider games by his wife and brother's Jesse and Rene (we really know he was a closet Raider fan). He loved the Oregon Ducks, the Warriors, Niner tailgates and Raider tailgates too. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and playing golf during trips to Maui, and Mexico. Lalo never missed an opening day game at the new S.F. Giants stadium. He had season tickets for the S.F. Giants for many years and even has a brick at the stadium dedicated to his family. He also has a brick at Levi Stadium dedicated to his family (which included his wife Erin although she remains loyal to her Raiders).

Lalo had many friends and enjoyed many adventures in life with his best man and best friend Scott O'Neill. Lalo had a strong circle of friends which he golfed with, traveled with, and just spent good times with. For 35 years he was part of a Fantasy Football and Dinner pool League which met annually for drafts and end of season steak and lobster dinners. He also spent many summers with friends on annual house boating trips. Lalo loved his sports and his job. Also, over the years he played on several softball, baseball and basketball teams with friends and coworkers.

He always had his iPhone and his iPad (aka his ipaddy) with him at all time so that he could keep up on sports, the news, and his busy work schedule.

Lalo was a laid-back kind of guy. When he was not in his business work attire, he could be found wearing his beloved Tommy Bahama shirts, cargo shorts, and flip flops.

But, what we will all remember most about Lalo was his big smile, his kind heart, his generosity, and the love he gave to all he knew. He was devoted to his daughter and wife and loved and cherished them. His daughter Meggie made his life complete. He loved her so much. He loved his mother and grandmother dearly. He was the brother, uncle, cousin, son and grandson everyone looked up to and aspired to be. He was a self-made man and proved with hard work, dedication and faith anything is possible.

We love you Lalo. You will be missed dearly, and remembered always. You always put others first and took care of everyone. We take comfort in knowing you are now resting, in peace in heaven, enjoying carnitas, carne asada tacos with dad and grandpa and embracing your nephews. Until we meet again, we will cherish you as our lovie, dada, hijo, nieto, brother, uncle, primo and friend.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Mitchell Park Community Center, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303.





