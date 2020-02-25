|
|
Everist Romano
Sept. 24, 1946 - Feb. 28, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
Everist G. Romano, age 73, passed away on February 18, 2020 peacefully at home in Santa Clara surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Susan, his children Nanette, her husband Joe, Janine, Jason and his wife Kim along with his grandchildren Sabrina, Alexandria, Miranda, Susie, Jared, Lilly, Lucas, Lehua and great grandson Emrys. He will be missed by his family and his many friends.
He will be reunited with his parents Rose and Carlo along with his brother Butch.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday February 28th at the Carmelite Monastery at 1000 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 am, funeral mass 11:00 am followed by entombment at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Celebration of life will begin following his burial at the Newnan residence.
Donations to Hospice of the Valley would be preferred.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 25, 2020