F. Marshall Adams

November 25, 1943 - December 14, 2018

Resident of San Jose

Frederick Marshall Adams, age 75, passed away on December 14, 2018 after a valiant four-year battle with cancer. Marshall was born November 25, 1943 in Durham, N. C. and was adopted by his loving parents Frances Marshall Adams and Eugene Clark Adams, Sr. Marshall spent most of his youth in Wilmington, N. C. There he developed a love for sailing that lasted all of his life.

The Adams family moved to Jacksonville, Florida. "Marsh" continued sailing and played football at Robert E. Lee High School where he graduated in 1962. He attended the University of Arizona, was an end on the football team and earned a degree in business in 1967. He continued his love of sailing. "Marsh"spent a few years in the business world. In 1969 he entered San Jose State University where he received his teaching credential. In 1970 he was hired to teach mathematics at Andrew P. Hill High School in San Jose where he spent his entire career of 32 years. He was a dedicated and passionate teacher who loved his students. After retiring Marshall continued his love of sailing, mentored future teachers at San Jose State University, and traveled the world.

Marshall follows his beloved parents in death. He is survived by his brother, Eugene "Clark" Adams, Jr., Patricia, Clark's wife, and their children, Zachary and Lauren. Marshall was a kind soul who never met a stranger. He also leaves behind dear friends Bill Mustanich, Bob Kohrs, and Pat and Ann Hyland. A private service will be held at sea.





