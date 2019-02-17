Faith Dixon

May 22,1926 - January 27, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Faith Delores Dixon, a long time California realtor, died Sunday, January 27, 2019, at Belmont Village, San Jose, where she had lived the past few weeks.

Faith was born in Santa Cruz, CA, the youngest of 10 children born to James and Emma (Lee) Pitzer, and graduated high school in Santa Cruz.

Faye, as she liked to be called, was an artist, a gardener, and a tennis player. While living in San Juan Bautista, she painted 24 saints, in the Mexican art form, representing the missions of the San Juan Bautista area. These saints were displayed in San Juan Bautista during the Christmas season. She enjoyed her yard and garden, sharing the produce and flowers with her friends and neighbors. Faye was also an avid tennis player, belonging to the National Tennis Association, and playing competitive tennis into her 80's.

She was married and divorced twice.

Faye had many close friends and neighbors who were all very good to her, helping her when she needed it and watching out for her, which allowed her to live in her own home to the age of 92.

She was predeceased by her parents and her 9 brothers and sisters: Grant, Ruth, Paul, James, Robert, Ivan, Olive, Dwight, and Victor plus five nieces and nephews.

She is survived by nieces and nephews: James Lee (Seu) Pitzer, Nancy (Ross) Selander, Patsy Mitchell, Steve (Dana) Pitzer, Phyllis (Rod) Osborn, and James (Wanda) Bass.

Her instructions, that she be cremated and that there was to be no funeral, are being honored. Memorials can be sent direct to Goodwill Industries, 1080 North 7th St, San Jose, CA 95112 or Sage Care Managers Education Fund, P.O. Box 1234, Millbrae, CA 94030, in memory of Faith Dixon.

Faye lived a life that was full and she did it her way.





