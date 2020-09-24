Faith HastingsJune 11, 1934 - Sept. 18, 2020Resident of Palo AltoFaith Arlene Mosher was born to Dave and Margaret Mosher in Taft, CA on June 11, 1934. She lived in Taft for the next 20 years. Faith graduated from Taft Union High School in 1952 where she was chosen as a majorette in the marching band. She went on to UCLA, where she joined the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and graduated in 1956 with a BA majoring in History and English.In the summer of 1950, at age 16, Faith met Allen Hastings on Huntington Lake where she had spent summers vacationing with her family. Al was working as a paddlewheel boat driver at the time and invited Faith and her friend, Kay, for a ride across the lake. It was a few years later, when Al was 19 and working at the Portal Powerhouse, that their relationship became really serious. Al made several trips to UCLA, soon his grades had slipped; that's when they began to talk about getting married. At first Faith was hesitant. She wanted to travel before marriage. Al promised her they would travel during their marriage.They were married on September 2, 1956 at the Methodist Church in Taft. They honeymooned for a week in a cabin on - where else than - romantic Huntington Lake.Following his graduation from Stanford, Al joined the Air Force. He was first stationed briefly in Petersburg, Virginia where Faith taught kindergarten. During Al's three-year tour in Germany, she again taught kindergarten. While in Germany, they were able to travel extensively throughout Europe. Al kept his promise.In the 1960's, they purchased a 13' Aristocrat and later a 19' Shasta trailer. They enjoyed many group outings with two travel trailer clubs and enjoyed sharing these trips with Faith's family.In 1965 the Hastings family moved to 3940 Grove Ave. in Palo Alto and have lived there ever since.Their first son, Allen was born May 16, 1963. Three years later Mark was born Feb 16. As the boys grew, Faith volunteered her time as a room mother. The family benefited from the pre-school family program in Palo Alto and later the boys had opportunities to intern at local corporations such as Lockheed and IBM. Both boys studied computer sciences and graduated as National Merit Scholars.Both sides of their families took interest in motor vehicles, races and museums. Al would comment, that he and Faith were both "born with oil in their veins."Faith had a passion for art history and travel. She frequented museums all over the US and Europe.Faith was an avid backpacker and enjoyed camping. In the mid-1970's, Faith spearheaded and led National Sierra Club trips for families with children under 12. Al and the boys really enjoyed those trips. Al is quoted as saying "Faith was always the happiest wearing a backpack walking through the woods."She and Al traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe as well as Russia, Turkey and England and made many friends overseas. Two of the most special are Elke and Juergen Maas who they met on a perfume tour in France. They continue to be life-long friends.Over the years, Faith organized several cruises, tours, and driving trips for their friends. The family supported the Heritage Square in Pasadena and the West Kern Oil Museum in Taft.The family would like to acknowledge Naomi Fili as her daily caretaker and we value her help in taking care of Faith. The family would also like to acknowledge the help of Mission Hospice in taking care of her as well.Arrangements were handled by Spangler Mortuaries in Los Altos.