Fania Caso

April 1, 1927 - February 11, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Our dear mother, Fania Caso, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 11, 2019, at the young age of 91. Born Theofania Kordoulis on April 1, 1927 to parents Spiros and Evdokia Kordoulis, she grew up in San Francisco along with her siblings Evelyn, Andy, Mary, and George. Fania was very proud of her Greek heritage, often proclaiming she was 100% Greek (later, DNA results actually confirmed this!).

Fania was ill with scarlet fever during her youth and spent many years at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital. A strong survivor, she eventually outlived all of her siblings.

She graduated from Commerce High School in San Francisco in 1946. A few years later she met her husband-to-be, Louis Caso, at a friend's wedding. Fania and Lou married on October 3, 1948, moved to Pacifica, then settled in sunnier San Jose where they raised their two daughters, Jeanne and Diane. Her husband Lou preceded her in death in 1989.

Fania held many jobs over the years, including work as a bookkeeper, a secretary and a retail clerk. She especially loved her time working in the jewelry department at Mervyn's in Cupertino.

She cherished her home and the neighborhood where she spent over 50 years. Fania went for daily walks well into her 80s and enjoyed talking to people she met along the way. She will always be remembered as a caring, kind person, who loved spending time with her family, going for picnics in the park, and watching ice skating.

Fania will be dearly missed by her daughters and their families: Jeanne and Mark Lazzarini (sons Daniel and Robert); Diane and Vince Olsen (son Alex). She was fondly known as "Yiayia" (grandma) to Daniel, Robert, and Alex, and later became known as "Great Yiayia" to Daniel and his wife Jennifer's two children, Claire and Connor (who now call their grandmother Jeanne "Yiayia").

She spent her last 3 years living comfortably under the loving care of the staff at Plum Tree Care Center in Los Gatos. Everyone, including her dear nurse Tessie, enjoyed her playful spirit and her love of Bingo! Fania's family is very grateful to the staff at Plum Tree for all they did to keep her happy and comfortable during her final years.

In honor of Fania's wishes, there will be not be a funeral service. Instead, a private family gathering will be held at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery where Fania will join her husband in eternal peace.

If you wish to make a donation in Fania's name, please consider Lucille Packard Children's Hospital at https://supportlpch.org/ways-give.





View the online memorial for Fania Caso Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary