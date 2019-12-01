|
|
Fay Ivka Taylor
May 9, 1933 - November 22, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Fay Taylor loved children. She was born in San Francisco, and her family moved to Palo Alto when she was still in grade school. Always knowing she wanted to teach, she commuted by bus to San Jose State where she earned her teaching credential. She taught 1st through 3rd graders over a span of 40 years until she retired from Saint Pius School in Redwood City in 1997. After that she missed teaching so much that she volunteered in her grandchildren's classes bringing her love of life and positive spirit to the classrooms, teachers, and most of all to the children. She was also a devoted Catholic and volunteered at Saint Mary's in Los Gatos, helping out in the office. An avid quilter, she was a member of several guilds and the Red Hat Society, often creating quilts for the homeless and those in need.
Fay was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Thornhill. She is survived by her devoted husband, Kenneth Taylor, her son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Regina Taylor, and grandchildren Jacklyn and Ryan Taylor, David Thornhill and Chris Horne. She also leaves behind her sister, Mandelen Weil, and brother and sister-in-law, John and Bette-Jane Ferandin as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and many long-term friends all of whom will miss her loving smile and energy.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00A.M. at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 219 Bean Avenue, Los Gatos. Interment to follow at Alta Mesa Memorial Park, Palo Alto.
View the online memorial for Fay Ivka Taylor
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019