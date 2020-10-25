Felix CappelloniApr 11, 1922- Oct 19, 2020Corte Madera, CAFelix Louis Cappelloni died October 19, 2020, in Corte Madera, CA at age 98. Born in San Jose, CA April 11, 1922, Phil married Lena Bertolotti October 19, 1947. They had 59 wonderful years together before her death in October 2006. He is survived by his son Robert "Bob" Cappelloni (Nancy); daughter Irene "Rene" Cappelloni (Michael Phelps); grandchildren Lauren Cappelloni (Keith Welter), Lisa Cappelloni (Dan Barker), Dana Cappelloni, and David Phelps (Catherine); great-grandchildren Jack Welter, Alice Cappelloni, Siena Barker, and Sylvia Phelps; brother Nick (Florence); sister-in-law Mary Lou Cappelloni; and brother-in-law Aldo Bertolotti (Eunice). He was predeceased by his sister Anne Stoppoloni (Hugo) and brother Louis. Due to COVID, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank.