Florence Bagley Sharp
Jan. 9, 1926 ~ June 10, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Florence was the loving Mother of April Kilpatrick, adored Grandmother of Mark (Soraya) and Jeremy (Kim) Kilpatrick and caring Great grandmother of Sarah and Emily Kilpatrick. She was preceeded in death by her devoted Husband of 69 years Ben Sharp (2016) and Granddaughter Nicole (1971).
A 47 year resident of Santa Clara County, she worked for Hewlett-Packard when it was a start up company as an Executive Secretary. Florence loved her crossword puzzles, entertaining and socializing. She loved to travel and as a kid enjoyed being the key navigator on family road trips.
Memorial Services will be private.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 23, 2019