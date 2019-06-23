Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Saratoga Retirement Community
14500 Fruitvale Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Bagley Sharp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence Bagley Sharp Obituary
Florence Bagley Sharp
Jan. 9, 1926 ~ June 10, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Florence was the loving Mother of April Kilpatrick, adored Grandmother of Mark (Soraya) and Jeremy (Kim) Kilpatrick and caring Great grandmother of Sarah and Emily Kilpatrick. She was preceeded in death by her devoted Husband of 69 years Ben Sharp (2016) and Granddaughter Nicole (1971).
A 47 year resident of Santa Clara County, she worked for Hewlett-Packard when it was a start up company as an Executive Secretary. Florence loved her crossword puzzles, entertaining and socializing. She loved to travel and as a kid enjoyed being the key navigator on family road trips.
Memorial Services will be private.


View the online memorial for Florence Bagley Sharp
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.