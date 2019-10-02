|
|
Florence Frances Morrison
July 21, 1925 - Sept 23, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Florence Frances Mirrione Morrison, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born July 21, 1925 in San Jose, CA to Vincenzo and Pietrina Mirrione (deceased). She was predeceased by her brothers and sister, Vincent and Joseph Mirrione and Frances May, niece Virginia Mirrione, great-great nephew and niece Domenic Griffis III and Kaylah Mencimer, and numerous first cousins.
Florence worked for Sunlite Bakery, Lima Mortuary, and Santa Clara County as a conservator. Those who knew her were blessed (family, friends, coworkers and neighbors) with her generous nature, cuccidati cookies, protective manner, and her way of living her truth and faith.
Florence was a devoted and caring aunt to Jan Black Wittman, Patricia Griffis, Vincent, Peter and Charles Mirrione, Helen Mirrione Ostrander, Freda Hudson, Brenda Cusimano, and their loving spouses. Lenny and Sid, her devoted pets, miss her.
She was the dear and doting great aunt to Derick and Angela Wittman, Autumn Perez, Sean and Amee Griffis, Dawna Mencimer, Peter and Tomas Ostrander, Katie Taylor, Richard and Timothy Gutierrez, Sarah McDonald, Bethany Jacobs, Stephen and Christopher Mirrione, Jeff and David Mirrione, Kristine Clark, Janelle Johnson, Valerie Nosthas, and their blessed spouses.
Her 35 great-great nieces and nephews were her great joy; she smiled when she informed others of this.
Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:30 PM at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 2278 Booksin Avenue, San Jose, CA. Reception to follow.
View the online memorial for Florence Frances Morrison
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 2, 2019