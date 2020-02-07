|
|
Florence K. Liddie
Nov. 23, 1932-Jan. 15, 2020
Saratoga
Florence Kurmin Liddie, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the age of 87. At the time of her passing she was surrounded by her four children and eight grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her devoted husband, Donald Ferguson Liddie, who passed away on April 14, 2008 at the age of 77.
Flo is survived by her children Deborah Holleran (John), Doug Liddie (Tina), Donna Krebs (Jerry), and Andrea Liddie. She was Grammy to Katie Holleran Saik (Paul), Brian Holleran (Camille), Kristie Liddie Christensen (Jeremy), Ben Liddie (Julian), Sarah Liddie, Emily Krebs, Allison Krebs (Joshua Hughes) and Shelby Krebs. Beloved great grandmother to Blakely Saik and Reagan and Riley Holleran. She is also survived by her beloved younger brother Arnold Kurmin of Wall, New Jersey.
Born November 23, 1932 to Dorothy and Robert Kurmin in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Flo spent the majority of her youth on the "Jersey shore" – specifically in Lavallette, New Jersey. Flo attributed much of her inner strength to being a woman of Latvian descent and she was very proud of her heritage. Flo first met her eventual husband when he bumped into her while they were both body surfing in Lavallette. They were married on January 2, 1954.
Don and Flo moved frequently during the early years of their marriage with stops in Edgewood, Maryland, Elmira and Horseheads, New York; Bradford, Pennsylvania; and Raleigh, North Carolina. They ultimately settled in Saratoga, CA in 1964, when the valley was still covered with beautiful orchards and open space. They remained in their Saratoga home until they each passed. They also maintained their deep connection to the Jersey shore and their east coast family members over the years by maintaining a summer home on Long Beach Island, NJ.
While Don traveled internationally during his career for Signetics and Philips Semiconductor – Florence was a devoted mother raising her four children – Deborah, Doug, Donna, and Andrea. Once the children were older Florence worked as a legal secretary while indulging her passions for quilting and tending to her gardens, especially her beautiful roses. Flo also began to travel – Singapore; St. Petersburg, Russia; and a safari to Kenya were some of her favorite destinations. Additionally, Flo had a life-long passion for animals. She supported many non-profit groups that focused on domestic animal and wildlife welfare. Her own yard was a little haven for local birds, bunnies and squirrels. Even a family of crows religiously shows up in her front yard in late afternoons calling for their daily treat. Her connection to animals was deep and a great source of joy – something she passed on to her children and grandchildren.
Known as "Grammy" to not only her family, but to many of her children's and grandchildren's friends, she made everyone feel special and loved. Her Saratoga home and pool were a favorite destination for family and friends. Whenever a group of kids appeared, a big bowl of fresh grapes, strawberries or other snacks soon appeared. The freezer always was always stocked with ice cream too. Far from being annoyed, she loved every minute of being a host to the neighborhood kids. She loved them all. The people who, for many years, knew Flo as "Mums" also left an indelible mark of laughter and joy on her heart.
The family will hold a private celebration of her life. She will be interred with her beloved husband Donald at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga. For those interested in honoring her long life and the love and joy she brought to the world, a donation to an animal support organization such as the Humane Society Silicon Valley, Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), World Wildlife Fund, the Woods Humane Society of San Luis Obispo, CA, or your own local animal welfare group is encouraged and appreciated.
View the online memorial for Florence K. Liddie
Published in Saratoga News Obits on Feb. 7, 2020