Florence Lara Andreoli

Resident of San Jose

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the age of 82, Florence Lara Andreoli passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. Florence was born on December 25, 1936 in San Jose, CA to Frank and Fernanda (Lara) Menacho. She was preceded in death by her parents, eldest brother Frank, and beloved Labrador Bella.

Florence was athletic from a young age; she attended James Lick High School where she was a member of the G.A.A. and head yell leader. It is there where she met her husband John Andreoli who she married on April 15, 1956. During their 62 years of marriage they raised three children and built a close community of friends. Flo enjoyed camping in Oregon and at Portal Ranch, playing Liverpool Rummy and was always up for a trip to the casino. Florence was an amazing grandmother and great-grandmother; you could hear the excitement in her voice anytime one of her great grandsons came for a visit.

Flo is survived in life by her husband John Andreoli, her son and daughter-in-law Johnny (Debbie) Andreoli, her two daughters and son-in-laws, Cindy (Jeff) Peek and Laura (Robert) Rumph. She also leaves one brother Phil Menacho, six grandchildren, 6 great-grandsons and many friends who will miss her deeply.

The family would like to thank Kaiser Hospice and the Oncology Department for their caring support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . We will be holding a small celebration of life with close friends and family.





