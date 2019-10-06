|
|
Florence Lewis
October 27, 1921-September 1, 2019
San Jose and Contra Costa County
Born in New York to Hyman and Elizabeth Gray. Completed RN degree at NYU and at age 60 her BA from Univ. of Phoenix. Married Arnold Lewis (a two term Army solder) in 1949. Moved to San Jose California to open a nursing home and raise 5 children. Florence worked primarily for large corporations as a health nurse. Member of Rossmoor Rotary for 5 years as club secretary. Survived by her children Ben (Jane), Jenny (Mark), Nancy (Eric), Hedy, and Scott (Deb). She also enjoyed visiting with her 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Florence lived her life dedicated to her family and was always an inspiration with her healthy lifestyle and zest for world travel.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 6, 2019