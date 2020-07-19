Florence MatsushitaOct 4, 1924-July 11,2020San JoseFlorence S. Matsushita passed away peacefully, after a nine-month battle with cancer, on July 11, 2020. She was 95 years old. She is survived by her children, Pat Day, Kathy Matsushita, and Gary Matsushita and his wife, Josie, and two grandchildren, Andrew Day and Elizabeth Matsushita, as well as her older brother, Haruki Yoshizumi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keichi Matsushita, and two sisters, Kay Shimonishi and Chobe Etow.She grew up in California and had many memories and stories of her early years of the fascinating itinerant lifestyle of her immigrant family, from being born on an island in the Stockton Delta, living near the Cannery Row district of Old Monterey, relocating to the Alameda Tube district of Oakland just blocks from what is now Jack London Square, and finally settling in the agricultural town of Watsonville, where she became an outstanding student at Watsonville High School. In 1942, her family was relocated to an internment camp in Poston, Arizona, and she received her high school diploma in the camp. After being released from the camp, she went to Detroit where she married Keichi and had three children. The family moved back to California to Santa Clara in 1957.Florence worked for thirty years as a retail clerk in the Payless Drug Store and, after retiring, found another career as a surgical liaison volunteer at the Santa Clara Kaiser Hospital. She was a valued volunteer for seventeen years, contributing almost 8800 hours. When she wasn't volunteering at the hospital, or helping her daughter, Kathy, each week in preparing and serving bagged lunches and coffee to the homeless in a local city park, she enjoyed cooking and working on crafts at home --- sewing clothing and making tiny Japanese umbrellas out of donated cigarette wrappers. Even though things slowed down for her in her later years, she still never lost her optimism and humble spirit of caring for others.Due to the corona virus pandemic, a private family service will be held.