Florence Wollin Shuster
Mar. 14, 1936 - Oct. 13, 2019
Los Gatos
Florence, age 83, passed away a long struggle with cancer. She was born in New York City and spent her childhood there. She was married in Los Angeles and they relocated to Northern California. She resided in several cities until finally settling in Los Gatos, where she lived the past 25+ years. Florence is survived by her brother Myron Wollin (Cynthia Gordon - Wollin), daughters Soren and Kyra, nieces & nephews Jennifer (Sandra), Gordon, Melissa and Evan. Florence was a member of The Older Women's League, attended the Jewish Community Center of Los Gatos and was very active for many years with the Single Payer Health Care movement. She was very committed to her causes and she often said that she hoped Single Payer would be implemented before she passed. She will be missed by her family, friends and community. Celebration of Life will be held November 17 in Los Gatos. Those wishing to attend should contact Soren at 858/204-2629.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019