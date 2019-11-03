Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
in Los Gatos
contact Soren at 858/204-2629
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Shuster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Wollin Shuster


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Wollin Shuster Obituary
Florence Wollin Shuster
Mar. 14, 1936 - Oct. 13, 2019
Los Gatos
Florence, age 83, passed away a long struggle with cancer. She was born in New York City and spent her childhood there. She was married in Los Angeles and they relocated to Northern California. She resided in several cities until finally settling in Los Gatos, where she lived the past 25+ years. Florence is survived by her brother Myron Wollin (Cynthia Gordon - Wollin), daughters Soren and Kyra, nieces & nephews Jennifer (Sandra), Gordon, Melissa and Evan. Florence was a member of The Older Women's League, attended the Jewish Community Center of Los Gatos and was very active for many years with the Single Payer Health Care movement. She was very committed to her causes and she often said that she hoped Single Payer would be implemented before she passed. She will be missed by her family, friends and community. Celebration of Life will be held November 17 in Los Gatos. Those wishing to attend should contact Soren at 858/204-2629.


View the online memorial for Florence Wollin Shuster
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -