Floy Lucille DurnfordJan 19, 1927 - July ,1, 2020San JoseFloy entered this world in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Born to Oliver Austin Longley and Rose Remer, she lived a long and accomplished life. Floy graduated from Oconomowoc High School and Miss Brown's School of Business in Milwaukee. She spent her youth working in the Waukesha Co. courthouse and singing in the "La Belle Tone's" a woman's barbershop quartet in Wisconsin. Floy married the love of her life, Gerald William Durnford on June 19, 1948. Her sons, Scott and James were born in Wisconsin. The family moved to California when Jerry got a job with Lockheed and it was there in the Golden State that they birthed their daughter, Kim and raised their three beautiful children.During her residence in Cupertino, Floy dedicated herself to public service. She volunteered as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Hush-a-Bye chapter of the Children's Home Society and became the Chairman of Volunteers for the Red Cross of Santa Clara County. Floy would travel up to the Menlo Park VA campus to volunteer for Paws for Purple Hearts, as a puppy-petter. She became a member of the Los Gatos Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. At various times in her life, Floy was also an active church member at Grace Methodist Church in Saratoga, First Baptist Church of Los Altos and the First Baptist Church of Oconomowoc, WI.Always ambitious, Floy decided she wanted to go back to school later in life. After graduating from De Anza College with a medical assisting degree, she worked for Dr. Robert Armstrong, infectious disease specialist of Los Gatos. She then joined Stanford Hospital in the Cardiovascular Surgery Department under Dr. Shumway, the pioneer of heart transplants after her husband died in 1976.Floy left this world peacefully and gracefully with her daughter by her side.She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald and her sister Lorraine Jahnke and is survived by her brother Lynn Austin Longley; sons Gerald Scott, James Morrison and daughter Kim Allison (Worrall); granddaughters Heather Renaud, Michele Friedman and Sarah Henderson: grandson Lynn William Scott Durnford; great-grandchildren Jacob Renaud, Jacques Renaud, Bennett Henderson, Claire Henderson and Alice Henderson.Floy will be reunited with her husband Gerald at the Mission City Cemetery in Santa Clara and will be remembered for her bright blue eyes and loving smile. You fought a long hard fight, may you rest in peace.We sincerely thank Hospice of the Valley for the excellent care and support given with tenderness, and a special thank you to her caregiver, Pasepa who over the years gave her so much love and care.The family will be hosting a private invitation only zoom "Celebration of Life."