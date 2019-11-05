Home

Floyd Wayne Allen


1931 - 2019
Floyd Wayne Allen
Jan 29, 1931 - Oct 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Floyd Wayne Allen died peacefully at 88 years old at his home in San Jose, CA, with his family by his side on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born January 29, 1931, in Marion, Kentucky to Buehl and Frances Allen. He grew up in Detroit, Michigan. He relocated his Family to California in 1968. He was a Veteran of the US Army-82nd Airborne. He retired from GE Motor Plant and Sun Microsytems/Xerox. Those who are left to cherish his memory will remember his true smile, charismatic witty personality, his ultra white hair and flat top. If you were at an event with him, the good times were about to roll. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Lions and the Oakland As. He enjoyed working out at the gym, bowling and golf. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Betty; his step children Steven and Kristi; his children Michael, Dan, Janice, Janet, Mark David, John, Anthony, and Kelly; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National or the . Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on November 9, 2019, at Vito's Trattoria Café, 90 Skyport Drive, San Jose, from 4 to 7 pm. Please notify the family if you plan to attend.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 5, 2019
