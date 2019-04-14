Mercury News Obituaries
1937 - 2019
Fortuna Frederick Camin
Resident of Mountain View
Fortuna Frederick Camin, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 30, 2019. Fred was born in Mariposa, CA on April 26, 1937 to David and Juanita Camin. His favorite activities were traveling the backroads of California on his Harley, and spending time with his family and friends.
Fred is survived by his loving family Barbara Camin; children: Tony Camin (Carol), Todd Townzen (Mary Jo), Mark Camin (Kathy), Rick Camin (Marina), Troy Townzen (Karrie), and Nicole Ambrose (Bart); nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family will celebrate Fred's life privately Sunday April 28. If you are interested in attending please email Nicole at [email protected] We want to thank Elvie, the owner of his care home Monte Farley Manor, and her staff for their wonderful care of our father. We suggest that any desired donations be sent to Monte Farley Manor, 579 Farley Street, Mountain View, CA 94043.


View the online memorial for Fortuna Frederick Camin
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 14, 2019
