Fortunata Aganad Sivila

October 24, 1930 - April 27, 2019

Fortunata Aganad Sivila, 88 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in her home. She is survived by her youngest sister Aurora Agutos, nee Aganad (Faustino) of Elk Grove; stepson Michael Sivila (Mary), step-grandson Andres J - all of Grass Valley; nephews Hilario Aganad, Avelino Aganad (Emma) – of PI, David Arcebal Jr. (Fe), Anselmo Agutos (Anicia), Faustino Agutos Jr. (Ramona) – all of US; nieces Erlinda Ancheta, nee Aganad (Ino), Genoveva Andres, nee Saniatan (Gerardo) - of PI, Editha Calderon, nee Arcebal (Ferdinand), Emsie Livingston, nee Agutos (Donald), Marina Agutos; Francesca Arce & Virginia Songcuan, grand-nephews Arnel, Francis Ian, Arvie Jan, Angelo, Anthony, Gabriel; grand-nieces Mellody Christy, Rachel Anne, Raiza Mae, Elizabeth Aganad, Mae Ann Savella, nee Aganad (Diosdado) – all of US; several great grandnephews and great grandnieces.

Fortunata was born in the Philippines to Felipe Aganad and Brigida Raquedan. She was raised in Daclapan, Ilocos Sur with her brother Rufino and sisters Elena, Romana – all deceased; and Aurora – still living. Fortunata (fondly called Naty) worked briefly at US Tobacco in PI before joining her late cousin Dr. Gordiano Aganad (Shirley) in Chicago. She was one of the pillars of the Aganad Family. Naty loved cooking and she always had food in her table for relatives and strangers. She enjoyed fishing, gardening or tending to her avocado, persimmon and calamansi trees in her backyard. She enjoyed trips to casinos, traveling and specially loved dancing. She was a devoted wife, loving sister and just a sweet auntie. She is now reunited in death with her husband Andres Castillo Sivila. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and everyone who loved her.

Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 4:00pm in Room A, Main Building, and Vigil from 5:00pm to 9:00pm in the Chapel of Roses with a Rosary from 6:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose, 95125. The Funeral Mass will be officiated by Rev. Fr. Jake Dicto and will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Cross Parish, 580 Jackson St., San Jose, 95112. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family requests that Memorial donations can be made to Fathers of St. Charles, c/o of Holy Cross Parish, or to Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County.





