Frances Annette Giammona
March 29, 1924 - November 13, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Frances Annette Giammona passed away, at the age of 96, on November 13, 2020 in San Jose, California. She was born to parents Frank and Giovanna Mariolo, on March 29, 1924 in Hoboken, New York. Her family later settled in San Jose when Frances was nine.
After completing her schooling, and after the war, Frances met Michael Giammona and they married in 1945. They spent 57 wonderful years together before his passing in 2002.
Frances was a loving mother to Michael (Anna) Giammona, and Linda (Anthony) Ventura. She was a loving grandmother to Anthony (Melanie) Ventura, Christine (Eric) LeDoux, Nicole (Chris) Wallace, and Michael (Lauren) Giammona. Frances adored her Great-Grandchildren; Anthony, Dante, Eric, Jack, Taylor, Reed, Jason and Joseph.
Due to covid restrictions, services will be held privately at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation. www.parkinson.org
