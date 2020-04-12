|
|
Frances B. Fletcher
Resident of San Jose
Frances B. Fletcher passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home with family and friends on March 5, 2020 at the age of 97 years old. Frances was born in Watsonville, CA to Lenora & Leslie Dickerson on January 12, 1923. Later her family moved to Campbell where she attended Campbell High School; then after a few years she began to work at the cannery to help her family out during the Depression. When WWII began Frances moved up to the North Bay where she became a welder at the Richmond Shipyards as one of the Rosie the Riveters. Later on she returned back to Campbell where she met and fell in love with John H. Fletcher, a former navy man. They ended up in a marriage which lasted for 53 years.
Frances was a devoted and loving wife and mother of 3 children. After moving several times she and John decided to buy a home in San Jose. Shortly after that, Frances began working at Owens Corning Ware where they make fiberglass products. She worked there for 25 years in quality control on rotating shifts. During those years Owens Corning Ware was sometimes given special work assignments involved with the U.S. Space Program that Frances had also worked on.
Frances was as beautiful as she was a caring, devoted, hardworking and a generous wife and mother. She always took an interest in her children's activities and interests in and outside of school. Besides that she had interests and hobbies of her own in the arts, music, dancing, sewing and gardening. She and her husband, John, also did some traveling later in their marriage which they enjoyed a lot especially in Hawaii and Las Vegas.
Frances and John are survived by their daughter, Beverly, daughter-in-law, Cyndy; and their 4 grandchildren; Zachery, Ryan, Cindy, & Jeffrey. Frances was preceded in death by husband, John Fletcher; their sons, Gary Allen & John Leslie Fletcher; and great-grandchild, Alyssa.
Services were held for Frances on March 16, 2020, her burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery. Frances will be forever in our hearts and missed by us all.
View the online memorial for Frances B. Fletcher
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 12, 2020