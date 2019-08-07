|
|
Frances C. Lindner Heininger
Jan. 5, 1928 - Aug. 3, 2019
Los Gatos, CA
Frances C. Lindner Heininger, 91, resident of Los Gatos, passed away peacefully at home after being surrounded by her family on Sat., August 3, 2019. She was born on Jan. 5, 1928 in Coleville, Utah to Albert and Kate (Kilgrow) Barlow. She was the fourth eldest of thirteen children. She was married to the late Conrad H. Lindner, Jr. (9/13/54-7/23/14) and Thomas N. Heininger (2/14/90-Present). Frances was a loving mother, wife and friend. She loved to entertain and was a fabulous cook and baker. She was an avid bridge player and golfer. Frances was a long time member of La Rinconada County Club (1959-Present) and was the Captain of the Women's 9 and 18 hole golf groups. She was active in multiple charity organizations and in charge of local fashion shows to help raise money for various causes. Frances is survived by her loving husband Tom; children Dan Lindner of Sparks, NV; Diana (Lindner) (David) Bishop of San Jose, CA; Cathy (Lindner) Chateauvert of San Jose, CA; Jeff (Jayne) Heininger of Bellingham, WA; Nine grandchildren and five great grand children. She is also survived by her brother John Mack Barlow of West West Valley City, UT; and sister Alhona (Barlow) Bangerter of West Jordan, UT; as well as multiple nieces and nephews. Friends and Family are invited to attend a Memorial Celebration in honor of Fran's wonderful life on Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, at the Hofman Center, 219 Bean Ave., Los Gatos, CA from 2:00pm-5:00pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 7, 2019