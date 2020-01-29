|
|
Frances Elizabeth Kulm
February 5, 1929 ~ January 22, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
The Angels in heaven are now rejoicing and lovingly receive Frances E. Kulm passed on Jan. 22,2020. She is survived by her daughter Linda Kulm Andrews and son Gerald W. Kulm. Linda and Gerald: there are four granddaughters Mary, Jamie, Julie and Katrina and 6 Great great-grandchildren, Marilyn. Gracie, Mailey, Marcus, Bentley and the youngest our little Evie.
Frances was from a family of four siblings, Edward, Pauline, and Gabriel Kraft.
Born on February 5, 1929 in Aberdeen South Dakota, during heart of the Great Depression. Moved to Sunnyvale, Ca. 1956 with her loving husband of 59 years Elmer R. Kulm. She retired from Lockheed Aerospace after 29 years. Fran was one of the first woman supervisors in the M.S.D and S.S.D divisions. She was awarded many honors and commendations for impeccable dedication and commitment to work and many cost savings.
She belonged to the Ascension Church Handcrafters club. She was an integral part of the group and famous for her very creative gifts. She was an accomplished artist; painting acrylics, watercolor, ceramics, crochet, a seamstress, and a superb chef. Most of all she was the greatest of story tellers. Her memory was unsurpassed up until her last day. Her commitment and love of Church and deepest faith in God, family and friends was admired by all. She was our heart our sweet loving mother, Grandmother, Aunt, and dearest friend.
A viewing Friday, January 31, 5:00 PM at Alameda Family Funeral Home 12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd. Saratoga, Vigil service to follow at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday February 1st at 10:00 AM at Church of the Ascension 12033 Miller Ave. Saratoga, interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery 22555 Cristo Rey Dr. Los Altos.
View the online memorial for Frances Elizabeth Kulm
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 29, 2020