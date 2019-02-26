Frances Florence Maggio

December 9, 1919 – February 22, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara

Our loving Mom and Grandma passed peacefully surrounded by all the love and peace she deserved. She is now reunited with her husband Art, the love of her life, who she married in 1944, and lost in 1992.

Born in Gary, IN, to Concetta and Fortunato Pellegrino, Italian immigrants from Calabria, Italy, the family relocated to California in 1922. Fran was raised on the family cherry ranch on Berryessa Road in San Jose before her family purchased a larger family ranch on Cypress Avenue, between Stevens Creek Rd. and Moorpark Ave. She was one of nine children, the third oldest. Fran was best known for her love of family, cooking, and her Italian clubs. She was immensely proud of her Italian heritage.

Not unusual for the time, she picked prunes, cherries, and walnuts in the family orchard as a child. As a young girl during the war she worked at PM Mill. She retired after 25 years of service with Beech Nut where she operated machinery that produced baby food and lifesavers.

Fran will best be remembered for her beautiful smile, gentle laugh, strong work ethic, generous heart, amazing cooking talent and loving ways. She enjoyed accordion music, Willie Nelson's "All of Me" and dancing with her late husband to Tony Bennett's "San Francisco".

She is survived by her sons Larry Maggio, Sr. (Jill) and Arthur Maggio, Jr (Pam), both of San Jose, CA.; grandchildren Larry Maggio Jr, Lynette Maggio Hegeman (Scott), Ryan Maggio (Natasha), and Anthony Scalia. She has six great-grandchildren; Erik Hegeman (Kaitlyn), Elise Hegeman, Joseph Maggio, Cooper Maggio, Addison Maggio, Emma Maggio, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Fran is also survived by her last remaining sibling Annette (Bella) Borge. She is predeceased by her two grandchildren; Douglas Maggio and Gina Marie Maggio, her parents Concetta and Fortunato Pellegrino, brothers Frank and Joe, sister's Mary Argero, Sue Rosso, Rose Ruggiero, Florence Litle and Dorothy Territo.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Rosary Service Tuesday, February 26 at 6:00 P.M. at LIMA CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at ST. MARTINS OF TOURS PARISH, 200 O'Connor Drive, San Jose on Wednesday, February 27th at 10:00 A.M., immediately followed by a reception at the THREE FLAMES, 1547 Meridian Avenue, San Jose. Burial will be held at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery (St. Joseph Mausoleum) at 2:30 P.M. where Fran will be resting with her late husband and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to or the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital.





