Frances Guarino
December 21, 1928 - September 28, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Frances Ramona Colucci Guarino passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 91 years old, with her immediate family lovingly gathered at her side.
Fran was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 21, 1928, the youngest of eight children. Her parents owned a nursery in Brooklyn, imbuing in her a love of landscapes and flowers.
Fran married Michael Robert Guarino in 1951 and began their family in Syracuse, New York and then moved to Waterford and then New London, Connecticut as Mike embarked upon his career as an engineer with Electric Boat in Groton working on nuclear submarines. Fran devoted her life to creating a beautiful life for her husband and children. They moved to California in 1967 and eventually settled at their dream home in Los Gatos. Wherever Fran lived, she made her home a warm, inviting and simply beautiful place where all who visited experienced her generous hospitality and love.
Fran had many dear friends and to all her family and friends, she was a patient and generous listener with a fully compassionate heart. She was a talented artist, and her beautiful watercolor paintings grace the walls of her children, grandchildren, relatives, and friends. She was also a voracious reader, devotee of the radio, and loved dancing and all forms of music. Her delicious and adventurous meals were one of the many blessings she bestowed upon her friends and family.
Mike passed away in 2013. They were loving partners for 61 years filling their lives with family, bridge games, home improvements, golf, travel, and entertaining.
Fran was laid to rest with Mike at Los Gatos Memorial Park during a ceremony attended by her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by her daughters, Cassandra Guarino, Mary Gilles (Mark); her son, Michael Guarino (Beth); grandchildren, Anna Bargagliotti (Joseph Johnson), Paul Gilles, Francesca Gilles, and Adam Guarino; her great-grandchildren, Siena Johnson and Luca Johnson; and her loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to The Villas at Saratoga where Fran lived for the past 2 years and received loving care by the wonderful staff and volunteers.
A celebration of her life will be held in 2021. The family asks that donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in lieu of flowers. View the online memorial for Frances Guarino