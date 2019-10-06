|
Frances " Lorraine" Gullo
Dec. 22, 1919 - Oct. 3, 2019
Resident of San Jose
On the night of October 3, 2019, Frances "Lorraine" Gullo of San Jose passed away peacefully at the age of 99, just 2 months shy of her 100th birthday.
Lorraine was born in 1919. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 50 years, Dominic Gullo.
She is survived by her two daughters Pat (Renga) and Donna Gullo; Pat's daughters, her granddaughters, Kristin Sullens and Alison Edgcomb.
Lorraine also had 5 great grandchildren; Ava (6) Ella (5) Russell (3) Olivia (3) and Anna (1).
Services will be held at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 200 O'Connor Dr. San Jose 95128 at 10 AM on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Burial at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery 490 Lincoln St. Santa Clara 95050, following Mass.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 6, 2019