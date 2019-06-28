|
Frances Hiroko Kotsubo
May 21 1945 - June 2 2019
San Jose Ca.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fran Kotsubo. Fran passed away gracefully and peacefully on June 2, 2019.
Adored Mother to Kenneth Lopez (Michelle) and Kristine Lopez-Salcedo (Rafael). Treasured and admired grandmother to Brendan Lopez, Kaylee Lopez and Dannika Salcedo. Devoted sister to Harry Kotsubo (Marie), George Kotsubo (deceased), Jim Kotsubo (Judy), Mary Kobata (Tosh-deceased) and Debbie Sakamoto.
Fran graduated from Peter Burnett Jr High and San Jose High School and was a long time employee of Gill Cable and Comcast. Fran enjoyed weekend outings, family get-togethers, Japanese Obon dancing and spending time with her grandkids.
Fran touched the lives of many with her constant smile, thoughtful and respectful personality and quick sense of humor. Fran was very devoted and involved in the lives of family and friends and will leave a lasting impact on all. Private services have been held by the family.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 28, 2019