Frances J. Togami
1922 - 2020
Resident of Campbell
Frances Togami, aged 98, passed away peacefully. She was born in Vacaville, CA. Frances was interned at Gila, AZ. In 1957, she joined the foreign service (US Gov.) traveling to countries such as Vietnam, Nigeria, and Yemen. She retired in 1980 and enjoyed bird watching, playing bridge, walking/hiking and donated time to the West Valley Japanese American Citizens League. She is survived by Rose Togami (Frank), Minoru Togami (Marianne) and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Due to Covid19, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
