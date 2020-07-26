Frances LammersMay 6, 1930 - July 14, 2020Los GatosFrances Elizabeth (Jones) Lammers was born in Ithaca, New York on May 6, 1930. She was the first child and only daughter of Charles W. and Sarah B. Jones. Her siblings included Charles, who died in early childhood, and Lawrence and Gregory, who survive her. In her youth she travelled twice to England with her family: in 1935-36, when, with her mother she witnessed the funeral procession of King George V; and in 1939, when the visit was foreshortened by the outset of the Second World War. Frances completed her secondary education at Ithaca High School in 1947, after which she studied for two years at Oberlin College before transferring to Cornell University, where her father was then a Professor of Medieval Literature. At Cornell she majored in English and earned election to Phi Beta Kappa. In 1952 she married Donald N. Lammers, with whom she had four children: a daughter, Sarah, and three sons--Michael, James and Gregory--the last of whom died in infancy. The remaining children survive her and have among them produced eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. During the years of her marriage, which ended in divorce in 1985, Frances lived in California, Arizona, Michigan and Ontario. When family circumstances permitted, she worked for various lengths of time for the Stanford Research Institute and for the Sociology Department at Michigan State University. At all points during these years she took an active voluntary interest in the work of Planned Parenthood, Hospice and in local Democratic politics. Frances spent the years following her divorce in northern California, where she worked for the Religious Studies Department at Santa Clara University and continued her volunteer efforts on behalf of organizations dedicated to preserving California's coastal and forest splendors. Her pleasures included frequent hikes through forests and along the ocean shore, foreign travel with friends, and regular encounters with those members of her family who lived on the West Coast. Her devotion to social justice and those who worked to achieve it never faltered. She died in San Jose on July 14, 2020. The family wishes to thank Rey, Nick, Gladys and Lucy of Bon Homie, San Jose for their loving care.