Frances Nina Budzinski
Frances Nina Budzinski
1939 - 2020
Resident of Campbell
Frances Nina Budzinski was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania on January 16, 1939. She passed away peacefully in her home in Campbell, CA on October 7, 2020. Frances is survived by Deborah Sunseri (niece and godchild); Sally Sunseri (niece); Sally's husband Jim Pfendler; Janet Mendenhall, (cousin); Angela Ethridge (niece and godchild). Frances is survived by many on her husband's side. She was preceded in death by Salvatore and Rosalia Leta Sunseri (parents); Salvatore J. Sunseri (brother); and Regina Sunseri (sister-in-law).
Frances relocated to California in 1961 after marrying her high school sweetheart, Bruno Budzinski. Frances worked for AT&T for over 20 years. She enjoyed her community at St Lucy's Parish in Campbell and her wonderful neighborhood community.
Frances will be laid to rest on Friday, Oct. 16th at 3pm at Los Gatos Memorial Park. You can also join our live stream at that time to attend virtually: https://youtu.be/2hnJmUTYuzM.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
