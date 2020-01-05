|
|
Frances Ratliff
Jan 1, 1937 - Dec 29, 2019
San Jose
Frances Jean (Arrigo) Ratliff, 82, passed at her home after a short battle with cancer.
A San Jose native, Fran graduated from San Jose High School. After graduating, Fran began a 30+ year career at Bank of America where she met her husband Harold Kels "Hal" Ratliff. After they were married, Hal and Fran lived briefly in Modesto, CA and returned to San Jose to raise their family.
Fran was a devoted wife and mother, a beloved Nana, a sister, godmother, aunt, cousin and an exceptional friend to many. Fran's passion for people and her devotion to family and friends was among her greatest gifts.
Fran is survived by her three daughters: Cheryl (Gary), Kelly and Tracey (Robert) along with her grandchildren Adam, Andrea (Stephen), Robert, Samantha, Nickolas, Samuel and Michele, great-grandchildren Zachary, Major, Paige, Ivy Jo and John, three sisters, and countless treasured family and friends.
A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, January 12 at Oak Hill Funeral Home, Chapel of the Oaks, at 2PM. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests supporting one of Fran's favorite local charities: The Independent Peer Socialization Training Program (IPSTP.org) or the San Jose Police Chaplaincy (sjpdchaplaincy.org).
View the online memorial for Frances Ratliff
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 5, 2020