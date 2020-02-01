|
Frances Sneed
Feb. 21, 1928 – Jan. 2, 2020
Campbell
Fran was born and raised in Berkeley, CA, the daughter of Beatrice Delamere Kelsey and Harrison C. Kelsey. After graduating from Bentley School, she went on to the University of California Berkeley, earning a bachelor's degree in English and a post-graduate teaching credential. A highlight of her time at Berkeley was becoming involved with the American Association of University Women. AAUW was an important part of Fran's life from then on, and as an avid reader, she belonged to several book clubs. She continued her membership in San Jose where she served as branch president.
Fran met the love of her life, Bob Sneed, at the San Francisco Symphony where, as season subscribers, they happened to have adjacent seats. This began a shared love of classical music and opera (and each other) that would last a lifetime.
Fran and Bob moved to Campbell in 1957 and raised two daughters there. Community involvement was important to Fran. In addition to AAUW she was a member of the Country Women's Club and the Women's Service Club of Campbell. A devoted mother, Fran was Home and School Club President at Coventry, Castro and Campbell High Schools, as well as serving as Campfire Girl leader for many years. She and Bob received the Campbell Citizen of the Year award in 1996 for their dedication to the community.
As a member of the First United Methodist Church of Campbell, Fran very much enjoyed her church family—women's groups and academic studies in particular. Her natural passion for research and learning led her to devote many years to the study of genealogy. She investigated the roots of the Sneed and Kelsey families with correspondence and travels across the country. With her knowledge of family history in Berkeley she was able to contribute to Berkeley Historical Society publications.
Fran is survived by her daughters Rosemary Hopkins and Lorraine Sneed, son-in-law Michael Hopkins and grandchildren Peter (Heidi) and Anna.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on February 15 at 2:00pm at Campbell United Methodist Church, 1675 Winchester Blvd, Campbell, California 95008. A reception will follow. The family wishes to thank Ambrosia Home's loving care of Fran for the past five years.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Campbell, 1675 Winchester Blvd, Campbell, California 95008.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 1, 2020