Frances White Cullen

January 15, 1921 - July 6, 2019

Saratoga

Frances White Cullen, 98, a resident of Saratoga, died peacefully on July 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa and moved to San Francisco during WW II. She met her wonderful husband, Rob (who passed away in 2003) and they were married in 1948. They had three children, Carol Kaye, Jean Dilley and Bob Cullen and raised their children in South San Francisco. She was a compassionate mother and was involved in activities and support for all of her children. She is survived by 6 grandchildren, Matthew Kaye, Kristyn Dilley, Emma Dilley, Miles Dilley, Christie Cullen and Cari Cullen. She and her husband moved to Saratoga in 2002 and were active members of Westhope Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening and travel with her husband having visited many different countries and states. She also enjoyed being involved in all of her grandchildren's lives. She will be missed by everyone. There will be a service at 11:00 on Friday July 12, 1019 at Westhope Presbyterian Church located at 12850 Saratoga Ave. Saratoga. Flowers can be sent to the church and any donations can be made to Disable American Veterans.





View the online memorial for Frances White Cullen Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 11, 2019