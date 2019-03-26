|
Francine Partolan
Nov 4, 1965 - Mar 18, 2019
Mountain View, CA
Francine Eileen Partolan was born in Palo Alto, CA to Ramon Velasco Partolan and Pacita Ablao Soriano on November 4, 1965. She was the youngest of six daughters in the Partolan family. After a year long battle with complications from chronic kidney disease, Francine passed away, peacefully, on March 18, 2019.
Francine is preceded in death by her parents, Ramon and Pacita; sisters Elizabeth and Janet; survived by three sisters, Angelita (Paul Barron), Rosemarie, Evelyn (Randy Aguon), nieces and nephews.
Visitation is on March 28, 2019 at the Cusimano Colonial Family Mortuary, 5:00-7:00 pm; Vigil at 7:00 pm at 96 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040.
Funeral mass is on March 29, 2019 at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 10:30 am, 160 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA 94043.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in her honor. https://www.kidney.org/
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 26, 2019