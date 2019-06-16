Francis (Fran) E. Andreson

May 17, 1935 - June 9, 2019

Saratoga, California

Fran passed away at the age of 84 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his loving wife, Pat, and their children Mike, Kathy (Tom), Jeff, and Cindy; their grandchildren Kelly (George), Jamie (Jonatas), Eric, TJ, Kimmi, Amy, Jeannette, Ryan and Robby; their great grandchildren Olivia and Penelope; his sister Arlene and was predeceased by his sister Clara. Fran and Pat lived in Saratoga, California but also enjoyed a second home in Carlsbad California.

Fran was born in Seattle Washington on May 17th 1935 to Everett and Jeanette Andreson. Fran and Pat met while in college and were married on October 6th 1956 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Shortly after marriage, Fran entered the Navy and spent several years in Hawaii where their first child Mike was born. After leaving the Navy, Fran followed in his father's footsteps and began his career at General Mills. Fran and Pat moved to San Jose, California in 1959 where they completed their family. In the 70's Fran and Pat purchased the first of their two grocery stores in Campbell, California and moved to Saratoga. The stores were a true family business as Pat managed the books and all of the children worked in the store through their teenage years. Fran also became the youngest President of the Northern California Grocers Association. After selling the stores, they then purchased a Pool and Patio store in Saratoga which they owned until they retired. In Saratoga, Fran was an active member of the Saratoga Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce where he was president (1991) and Business Person of the year in 1994. Once retired, Fran was an avid golfer and traveler. Fran will be missed by his family and friends. If you wish to make a donation in Fran's memory, please consider the . (Az.org)





