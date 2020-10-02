1/1
Francis Hutchinson
1946 - 2020
Francis Hutchinson
Jan. 29, 1946 - Aug. 8, 2020
Sacramento
Francis "Rusty" Hutchinson passed away on August 8, 2020 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 74 due to complications from multiple myeloma. Born in Cushing, Oklahoma, Rusty grew up in California, graduated from San Jose State University and became a high school band director in the Tahoe area, and later, a realtor in Los Osos, San Diego & Hawaii. He lived on Kauai for 20 years where he loved coaching soccer at the elementary through high school levels.
Rusty is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Susan; 5 children, Matthew Hutchinson, Colleen Franklin, Jessica Hutchinson, Ben Hutchinson, and Amy Ochenduszko; and 6 grandchildren, Grace, Henry, Sam, Bay, Kaia, and Adam. He was greatly loved by all his family.
Because of his passion for fishing, hiking the high Sierras, and camping, a private family memorial is planned in the Lake Tahoe, CA area in early October.


Published in Willow Glen Resident Obits on Oct. 2, 2020.
