My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14
Francis Kala "Frank" Kahele
Jan. 20, 1954-April 22, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Born to Melva C. Kruegar & Charles Stanley Kahele
Frank was an amazing painter, engraver, pin striper, and musician. Always positive even through his fight with Cancer he stayed optimistic never asking to medicate the pain away.
He is survived by his three children Sylvia Kahele, Jerome Kahele and Anita Kahele Kubo. He is one of four children Cheryl, Pauline, and Anne. He has nine grandchildren David ,Sareniti, Andres, Emmanuel, Favio, Savanah, Jonah, Jovie and Kalea.
Due to CoVid19, memorial will be held at Family Life 801 Hellyer Avenue, San Jose, CA. Date to be determined.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 10, 2020.