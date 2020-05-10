Francis Kala "Frank" KaheleJan. 20, 1954-April 22, 2020Resident of San JoseBorn to Melva C. Kruegar & Charles Stanley KaheleFrank was an amazing painter, engraver, pin striper, and musician. Always positive even through his fight with Cancer he stayed optimistic never asking to medicate the pain away.He is survived by his three children Sylvia Kahele, Jerome Kahele and Anita Kahele Kubo. He is one of four children Cheryl, Pauline, and Anne. He has nine grandchildren David ,Sareniti, Andres, Emmanuel, Favio, Savanah, Jonah, Jovie and Kalea.Due to CoVid19, memorial will be held at Family Life 801 Hellyer Avenue, San Jose, CA. Date to be determined.