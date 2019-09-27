|
Francis Lloyd Stutzman ("Stutz")
Resident of Saratoga
Stutz was born on July 29, 1920 in a farmhouse in Washington County, Minnesota, located about 10 miles southeast of St. Paul, Minnesota. His parents were Harry Jacob Stutzman, born on the same farm in 1892, and Serena Payne Stutzman from Bracebridge, Ontario, Canada. She was born in 1893.
Stutz died on September 16, 2018 in the home he loved so much, in Saratoga, California. He died with family at his side. He suffered heart failure at the age of 98.
Stutz lived a long and expansive life with many amazing experiences and events. His beloved wife, Edythmae Stutzman (Hubbard), preceded him in death in 1991. Stutz and Edy met at the University of Minnesota in 1942, where Stutz studied medicine and Edy studied music. They were married in 1944 at her home in Montevideo, Minnesota. The army did not deploy him until completion of medical school in 1946. Following the conclusion of World War II, Stutz became a medical officer of the allied occupation of the Philippines and Japan. He served his military duty, returned to graduate school, and obtained his Master's degree from the University of Minnesota in 1952. In 1953, the Korean War draft returned him to active duty and he practiced Army medicine at Bremerhaven Station Hospital in Germany. He made Captain and returned to the U.S. in 1954. He attached to the Veteran's Hospital at the University of Minnesota. In 1955, he moved the family to San Jose, California, and set up a ground breaking thoracic surgery practice with his friend and associate, Newell Wood. His practice would innovate many surgical techniques and they would complete some of the first open heart surgeries in the South Bay.
Edith and Stutz were married for 47 years and produced four children: Lynn (married to Dan Huftless), Wayne who died in 2010, Jan (married to Mark Heckey), and Steven who died in 2006. After Edith's death, and the death of Newell Wood, Stutz married Gladys Wood. They were married for 24 years and traveled widely around the world.
Five grandchildren survive Stutz: Dr. Ryan Hutfless (married to Mellissa), Emily (married to Tony Rabo), Christopher Michael Heckey, Katie Lynn Heckey, and Robert Steven Heckey.
There are four great-grandchildren: Dylan Rabo, Rhett Rabo, Dre Hutfless, and Bo Hutfless. Stutz often spoke proudly of his children, son-in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
As Stutz would say, "Life is what it is. What will happen, only the Shadow knows."
Published in Saratoga News Obits on Sept. 27, 2019