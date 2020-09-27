Francisca Marie Yglesias Paradiso
Feb. 14, 1929 - Sept. 18, 2020
San Jose
A native of Sunnyvale, Francisca moved to San Jose upon her marriage to Anthony Paradiso on August 12, 1951. She worked at the Social Security Offices until her retirement as a supervisor. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Anthony, and their daughter Diana. Also preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Ubalda Yglesias, sister Victoria, and brother Anthony. She is survived by the following : her Granddaughter Joanna, (Robert), Grandson Alekzander. Great grandchildren Julian, Elliot, and Mateo. Sister in Law Theresa Paradiso. Nieces, Pam, Brenda (Alex), Renee, Melanie (Ruben). Great nephews Kyle and Jeremy and Great niece Kira.
Francisca was loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Services for Francisca will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
