Francisco Seijas
Oct 3, 1931 - May 19, 2019
Santa Clara
Francisco Seijas entered into rest in Santa Clara, CA, May 19, 2019. Dearest father of Maria Kochevar (Anthony), Patricia Hurko (Chris Doss), Elizabeth Nalley (Morgan), and Edward Seijas. Frank is survived by his cherished sisters Lucille Nilmeyer and Enedina Jones. He was predeceased by his wife Emma Seijas and his brothers Armando Seijas and Reynaldo Seijas. A native of Santa Rita, New Mexico, age 87 years.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation Thursday May 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N. Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara. A rosary will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary listed above. The funeral mass will be held Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Ascension in Saratoga. Internment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 26, 2019