Frank A. Vargas

May 23, 1931 - May 19, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

Frank Vargas, 87 years, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday May 19th. He was passionate about his Azorean heritage, a man of great integrity, strong sense of humor, and often shared his pearls of wisdom with family and friends. Also, don't forget he was the "King of the Conga Line!" He is survived by his three daughters, two son in laws, six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He was married to the late Millie Cruz Vargas for over 52 years. He loved his family deeply and he was an avid Bay Area sports fan. His career was in construction and he also had a deep love of farming.

Rosary will be held Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 at 6pm. Spangler Mortuary-174 N. Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, 94086. Funeral mass will be held Friday May 24th, 2019 at 1pm. St. Martin's Church-593 Central Ave., Sunnyvale, 94086.





