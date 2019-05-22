Mercury News Obituaries
|
Spangler Mortuary, Sunnyvale
174 North Sunnyvale Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
408-736-6294
Rosary
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Spangler Mortuary
174 N. Sunnyvale Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Martin's Church
593 Central Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA
Frank A. Vargas


Frank A. Vargas
May 23, 1931 - May 19, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Frank Vargas, 87 years, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday May 19th. He was passionate about his Azorean heritage, a man of great integrity, strong sense of humor, and often shared his pearls of wisdom with family and friends. Also, don't forget he was the "King of the Conga Line!" He is survived by his three daughters, two son in laws, six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He was married to the late Millie Cruz Vargas for over 52 years. He loved his family deeply and he was an avid Bay Area sports fan. His career was in construction and he also had a deep love of farming.
Rosary will be held Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 at 6pm. Spangler Mortuary-174 N. Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, 94086. Funeral mass will be held Friday May 24th, 2019 at 1pm. St. Martin's Church-593 Central Ave., Sunnyvale, 94086.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 22, 2019
