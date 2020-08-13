Frank Anthony Bertolucci
August 18, 1923 - August 2, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Frank Anthony Bertolucci passed away peacefully in his sleep at home August 2, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on August 18, 1923 in San Francisco, CA to Americo and Maria (Vanelli) Bertolucci. He was a talented accordian player, tutoring others in his youth and playing in a band. He graduated from Mission High School in 1941, and entered the Army on January 4, 1943. After basic training in various locations around the US, he sailed for England in Febuary 1944 and landed on Omaha Beach on June 30, 1944. He later served behind the lines of the Battle of the Bulge. After discharge, he received a degree in Commercial Science at Golden Gate College and obtained his CPA license. In the summer of 1953 at Hoberg's Resort in Lake County, he met the love of his life, Joy Franceschini. They were married on September 11, 1954, and were inseperable as a loving couple for 64 years, until her death on February 15, 2019. They had 3 children—their deceased son Richard (MaryAnn), Linda (Bruce) and David, and 3 grandchildren—Juliet Bertolucci, and Jillian and Ian MacLeod. Frank and Joy spent the first 5 years of married life on Princeton Street in San Francisco where they made lifelong friends. When they moved to San Jose in 1960, they joined St. Christopher Church and made lifelong friends in the parish and their Willow Glen neighborhood. Frank went to 4:30 mass every weekend where he served as a greeter and usher for over 50 years. After Frank semi-retired, he and Joy travelled extensively all over the world with their friends and relatives. Frank had an exceptional work ethic; after an initial career as store manager at Stemples Bakery, he worked full time for Kirkorian Developments until 1993 and continued to work there part-time until just a few weeks before he died at the age of 96. All told, he worked a total of 43 years for three generations of the Kirkorian family. Frank's enduring legacy is committed relationships with family and friends from all areas of his life. He maintained a close, 84 year friendship with his best friend, Fred L. Cuneo, and had loving relationships with his Godchildren, Debby Escareno, John Peter Serrato and Vicky Garibaldi (deceased). He was a consummate host and made each guest in his home feel as if they were the center of attention, providing food, specialty drinks, a sympathetic ear, a twirl around the dance floor, and a great story. He left a legacy of love and wonderful memories for all who knew him. Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private services/gathering; we hope that we can have a larger celebration of his life in the future. Donations may be made in his name to Foundation Fighting Blindness, fightingblindness.org
, or Vista Center for the Blind vistacenter.org
, or a charity of your choice
.
Member of Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks San Jose #522 for 52 years. View the online memorial for Frank Anthony Bertolucci